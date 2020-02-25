NONE of the HSBC branches in Gwent are at risk of closure, the bank has confirmed.

This morning, HSBC announced it will close 27 stores across the UK, putting 46 jobs at risk.

Staff at 10 named branches are at risk of losing their jobs, but those working at the remaining 17 branches will be moved to nearby sites.

HSBC currently have branches in Newport, Chepstow, Cwmbran, Pontypool, Blackwood, Caerphilly, Monmouth and Abergavenny.

The bank also said it would refurbish 49 of its branches across the year.

The announcement comes as customers turn to other forms of banking, making them less reliant on using a branch, the bank said.

HSBC said nine in 10 contacts with customers now happen over the phone, via the internet or on its smartphone app, with the number of customers who use a branch falling by a third in the last five years.

Only one in every 100 cash withdrawals are made in branch at an HSBC.

"Retaining a sustainable branch network is extremely important to us and we need to ensure it is fit for the future," Stuart Haire, HSBC UK's head of retail banking and wealth management, said.

"But, the way our customers bank with us has changed significantly over the last five to 10 years, and that change is something we cannot ignore."

The first closures will be made in early July.

The branch closures where jobs are at risk:

London Park Royal - to close on July 3

Peterlee - July 10

Chard - July 10

Royston - July 10

Tiverton - July 31

Ely - July 31

Pembroke - July 31

Saffron Walden - July 31

Thetford - to close later in 2020

Bourne - to close later in 2020

The branch closures where jobs will be moved to nearby sites: