RESIDENTS across Caerphilly can now have their say on future developments in the county borough as part of a public consultation.

Caerphilly County Borough Council is preparing a new local development plan (LDP), which identifies where new developments such as housing, employment community facilities and roads will take place in the future.

Residents are now being invited by the council to have their say on the first stage of the process – a review report – which addresses why the plan is being prepared, any changes in legislation and the evidence needed to support a new plan.

MORE NEWS:

The consultation will run for three weeks, ending on Monday, March 16.

The cabinet member responsible for planning Cllr Eluned Stenner said: “I would encourage as many people as possible to get involved and have their say about the development of this key strategic document which will help shape the future of the county borough.”

The review report can be viewed on the council’s website.

Comments can also be submitted online at: caerphilly.gov.uk/Business/Planning-and-building-control-for-business/Local-Development-Plan/2nd-Replacement-LDP-up-to-2035

Following the consultation, the review report will be presented to full council in June before its submission to the Welsh Government.