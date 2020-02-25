A PAIR of Frozen Elsa and Anna dolls have been recalled over safety fears.

The Chartered Institute for Trading Standards posted the announcement from the European Commission this week about the products which originated in China.

It has now been removed from online listings as it was sold online particularly by Alibaba.

The risk is from chemicals on the product.

The Frozen Dolls

The announcement said: "The plastic material of the dolls contains an excessive amount of bis(2-ethylhexyl) phthalate (DEHP), di-'isononyl' phthalate (DINP) and dibutyl phthalate (DBP) (measured values up to 1% by weight, 1% by weight and 0.15% by weight respectively). These phthalates may harm the health of children, causing possible damage to the reproductive system and the liver."

Meanwhile, the VIP Price Happy Monkey Electric Walking Unicorn has also been recalled.

The battery operated plush toy which 35cm with the pink walk-along cord was sold online, in particular through Aliexpres

The VIP Price Happy Monkey Electric Walking Unicorn

The statement said: "The walk-along cord is too long and does not have a break-away feature. A child playing with the toy could get entangled in the cord. If it wraps around the child's neck, it could lead to strangulation.

"The product does not comply with the requirements of the Toy Safety Directive and the relevant European standard EN 71-1."

Elsewhere, the Magical Magnet - Magnetic Blocks Designer Building Construction Set has also been recalled.

The QBW magnetic toy was made in China and contains small magnets with a high magnetic flux.

Magnetic Blocks Designer Building Construction Set

The warning issued said: "If a child swallows two or more of them and/or other metallic objects, they could attract one another causing intestinal blockage or perforation.

"The product does not comply with the requirements of the Toy Safety Directive and the relevant European standard EN 71-1."

Magnetic Blocks Designer Building Construction Set

It has now been removed online but it contained 110 pieces in a transparent case sold by Aliexpress.

Meanwhile, there have been choking warnings about the Moon and Me shape sorter.

The educational house shaped toy, had a red lid, blue house with five shapes you can insert into the roof. The product was also sold online, in particular via Amazon.

A warning was issued on the Chartered Institute of Trading Standard website.

Moon and me shape sorter

It said: "The product contains small parts. A small child may put them in the mouth and choke.

"The product does not comply with the requirements of the Toy Safety Directive and the relevant European Standard EN 71-1."