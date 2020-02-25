A KIND-HEARTED County fan is aiming to right the wrongs of a fellow supporter – by raising money for a good cause.

Jim Drewett from Malpas has been a Newport County fan for the past 35 years, and said he was appalled to hear reports supporters at Saturday's clash with Bradford City at Rodney Parade had mocked the 1985 Valley Parade Fire Disaster. Fifty-six Bradford supporters were killed in the fire, and hundreds more injured - including the father of the club's current manager Stuart McCall.

Mr Drewett, a hospital porter at the Royal Gwent Hospital, said: “I don’t know the full facts, but I’m disgusted to hear claims it was about the Bradford fire and don’t want my club to be associated with that.”

Jim Drewett

In a gesture, Mr Drewett has set up a JustGiving page to raise money for the Bradford Nightstop, which provides emergencaccommodationon to homeless young people in the city.

He said: “I wanted to do something because the alleged comments makes the city of Newport and Newport County FC look bad and I wanted to show that 99.9 per cent of County fans are decent people.

“I wanted to donate to a local cause, and I saw that the night shelter does fantastic work so thought it would be a great cause.”

A complaint has been lodged to the Football Association by Bradford City and Newport County and Gwent Police are conducting an investigation into the incident during Saturday’s game where it is said that a supporter waving a Leeds United flag began taunting Bradford manager Stuart McCall about the disaster.

A now deleted Youtube clip showed the Bradford boss reacting to the taunt.

Both Newport County and Bradford City have condemned those responsible in statements issued, with County welcoming Bradford’s decision to lodge the complaint to the FA.

View the fundraiser at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/jim-drewett3