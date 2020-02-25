PASSENGERS on Newport Bus services will be able to use contactless payment from next Sunday, March 1.

Contactless payment for fares, and weekly top-ups of passport and bamboo smartcards will be available - and the new ticketing machines will also allow passengers to make smartphone payments such as Apple Pay or Google Pay, when these are set up on their mobile device.

“We are very excited about this new development for Newport Bus,” said Morgan Stevens, operations director.

“Contactless payment will simplify the way people pay for their fares and will be especially beneficial in encouraging occasional bus users to use public transport.

“As the city of Newport is continually attracting more visitors, thanks to the opening of the ICC Wales and other acclaimed events across the city, we expect this will contribute to promoting greener journeys.

“The faster methods of payment - you only need to ask your driver for the ticker you want and pop [your] bank card onto the reader for your ticket to be printed - will speed up boarding time and make bus travel a better, and easier experience for all”.

The contactless system chosen by Newport Transport is the Ticketer ETM system, is designed to give passengers the widest possible range of payment options.

The new machines, fitted with an improved GPS-locator, will also boost Newport Bus’s ability to provide real-time information.

“Ticketer are delighted to be involved in this new development for Newport Bus,” said Ticketer chief executive John Clarfelt.

“The convenience of using contactless will allow their passengers greater flexibility and will make bus travel accessible to all, which in turn encourages more people to take the bus."

Scott Pearson, Newport transport managing director said: “At Newport Transport, we aim to make public transport appealing to the wider community and easier for people to leave the car at home.

“It is in everyone’s interest that bus travel becomes a method of choice and a real alternative to car, let’s do something bold and try the bus”.

For more information visit www.newportbus.co.uk