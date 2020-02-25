A BURGLAR who admitted carrying out two break-ins in the Rogerstone area of Newport has been jailed for six years.

David Hewings, 37, also pleaded guilty to three counts of fraud.

His co-defendant, Jason Sultana, 38, admitted handling stolen goods and allowing himself to be carried in a Vauxhall Astra car that was taken without the owner's consent.

David Hewings

The burglaries Hewings carried out took place last October in Afon Mead and Daffodil Lane.

The defendant, of Dickens Avenue, Llanrumney, Cardiff, and Sultana, of City Road, Cardiff, were sentenced at Cardiff Crown Court.

Jason Sultana

Sultana was jailed for 36 weeks and ordered to pay a £149 surcharge upon his release from custody.

Hewings will have to pay a £181 surcharge upon his release from prison.

They were jailed by Judge Jeremy Jenkins.