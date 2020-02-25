A BUS operator has donated more than £500 to a Welsh children's hospice.

Stagecoach South Wales held a raffle - organised by fleet manager for the Blackwood and Caerphilly depots Robert McEwen, who recently won the company's Stagecoach Star Safety Hero Award.

The total amount raised by the raffle - which was open to Stagecoach staff and their families and had prizes donated by local businesses and suppliers - was £312.

This was matched by Stagecoach South Wales to bring the total to £624, which has been donated to Ty Hafan.

Mr McEwen said: "We're so happy to support Ty Hafan with our second charity raffle. The Stagecoach staff love getting involved especially when it comes to helping local children in our communities and the winners enjoyed the variety of gifts offered by local suppliers.

"We'd like to thank everyone who donated and helped to organise this raffle, and we hope to continue working with Ty Hafan in the future."

Ty Hafan senior fundraising executive for corporate partnerships Kelly Dibble said: "Since our opening 20 years ago, Ty Hafan has supported more than 800 life limited children and their families across Wales.

"We recently launched a campaign seeking support to help us be there for the next 20 years as we undertake a huge refurbishment of the hospice. We simply couldn't provide the vital services that we do without the support of the public and businesses like Stagecoach.

"This donation will help us to make our hospice fit for the future and enable us to continue to provide that much needed lifeline to local families that need us most."