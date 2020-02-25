Here's the latest Argus column by Caerphilly Council Borough Council leader Cllr Philippa Marsden:

HOMES and businesses across the region experienced significant disruption caused by Storm Ciara and Storm Dennis over recent weeks.

I made a special announcement at a meeting of full council last Thursday about a package of support that we have agreed to put in place to help those affected by the floods.

I have agreed that we will set aside an initial sum of £250,000, meaning that all households impacted will receive £500 and businesses will receive £1,000.

In addition, we have been helping to clear affected properties and provide a free collection service to assist in the disposal of any carpets and furniture damaged by the flood water.

I’m pleased to be able to offer this help to our residents during this very difficult time.

At the same meeting last week the council approved its budget for 2020/21.

We have responded positively to feedback from our residents and made a number of significant changes to the original budget proposals.

Some of the key features of the agreed budget include:

Council Tax increase has been reduced from 6.95 per cent to 4.7 per cent.

We are protecting school budgets by ensuring that cost pressures totalling £13 million for the current year and next year will be fully funded.

£500,000 will be set aside for a ‘spring clean’ to spruce up key sites and instil a greater sense of community pride.

A further £4 million is earmarked for a number of exciting schemes as part of an ambitious ‘place shaping’ agenda.

Social Care budgets are being protected so that the council can protect the most vulnerable people in our community.

The total amount of planned cuts has been reduced from £8.5 million to £3 million.

It is clear from this budget that we continue to manage our finances in a prudent and sustainable way and that we are a well-run and financially stable local authority.