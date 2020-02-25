THE prosecution case against a man accused of being part of a drugs gang flooding the streets of Newport with heroin and crack cocaine is “weak and circumstantial” a jury heard.

Emile Jones is one of seven men on trial at Cardiff Crown Court alleged to be a member of a “successful and lucrative business” which met the needs of hundreds of customers in the city and across South Wales.

The 31-year-old, of East Usk Road, Newport, has pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to supply heroin and crack cocaine between November 1, 2018 and July 26, 2019.

Aftab Hussain, aged 31, of Laburnum Drive, Erfan Kamber, aged 34, of Corporation Road, Lewis Farrell, aged 21, of Herbert Walk, Pill, Jacob Jones, aged 25, of Clarence Place, Hassan Farooq, aged 34, of Cyril Street, all Newport, and Varinder Sanghera, aged 40, of Queen Street, Pontrhydyfen, Neath Port Talbot, also deny the same charges.

Gareth Williams, representing Emile Jones, told the jury at Cardiff Crown Court: “The prosecution case is not a strong one against Emile Jones. It is really weak and circumstantial.

“There are seven defendants in this case and each individual is different. I can only speak for Emile Jones.

“It really doesn’t cut it I’m afraid. He has said from the outset he’s not involved.

“He has said: ‘I’m not involved in any drugs conspiracy’. He has put everything forward he can that he is an innocent man.”

Timothy Evans, defending Sanghera, said: “My client is a sad, idiotic dealer. He is not an organised crime organiser. He is a dealer with a small 'd'.

“He’s not a wealthy drug dealer. He doesn’t even have a car. He’s a sad, useless, one-man band.”

During the trial, Parvis Ishaq, aged 30, of Cyril Street, Murtaza Hussain, aged 23, of Capel Crescent, Avatar Hussain, aged 26, of Bishpool View, Rizwaan Hussain, aged 23, of Llanthewy Road, all Newport, and Mohammed Ali, aged 38, of no fixed abode, changed their pleas and admitted conspiracy to supply heroin and crack cocaine.

Prosecutor Heath Edwards has told the jury of nine men and three women the defendants used a central pay-as-you-go mobile phone line to meet the needs of drug addicts.

He said “text bombs or flares” were used to advertise class A drugs for sale to existing clients.

Customers from all over South Wales would call this number, known as the ‘Goshi’ line, and place orders for heroin and crack cocaine before they would meet a “runner” who would deliver the merchandise in return for cash in Newport city centre, the court heard.

Mr Edwards said the number was contacted on average 234 times a day over a nine-month period.

He added: “They all worked together as part of a conspiracy to supply heroin and crack cocaine to drug addicts in Newport and beyond.

“Each defendant assisted in a different way. It was a successful and lucrative business. The telephone was a valuable commodity.”

He added that group text messages would be sent out advertising products with prices and advising potential customers, “Hurry while stocks last.”

The trial before Judge Richard Twomlow continues.