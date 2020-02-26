A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

JAMIE POOLE, 34, of Crick, Chepstow, was banned from driving for two years after he pleaded guilty to being unfit to drive through drugs.

He was sentenced to a six-month drug rehabilitation requirement and ordered to pay £505 in fines, costs and a surcharge.

NYALL BROWN, 19, of Monmouth Close, New Inn, Pontypool, was banned from driving for six months after he pleaded guilty to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and having no insurance.

He was also ordered to pay £367 in fines, costs and a surcharge.

EMMA FOX, 37, of Llanyravon Way, Cwmbran, was banned from driving for six months after she pleaded guilty to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and having no insurance.

She was also ordered to pay £295 in fines, costs and a surcharge.

ALAN MCKNIGHT, 68, of Coed Cae, Lansbury Park, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for six months after he admitted failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

He was also ordered to pay £811 in fines, costs and a surcharge.

TORME CRAIG MOFFAT, 20, of Alexandra Road, Ynysddu, was ordered to pay £424 in fines, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to driving without insurance.

His driving licence was also endorsed with six penalty points.

GARETH DAVID PEARCE, 38, of Abergarw Meadow, Bridgend, was ordered to pay £520 in fines, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to driving at 80mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 in Newport.

His driving licence was also endorsed with six penalty points.

KERRIE-LYN PUSEY, 39, of Gelligaer Road, Cefn Hengoed, was banned from driving for six months after she admitted driving at 38mph in a 30mph zone in Ystrad Mynach.

She was also ordered to pay £335 in fines, costs and a surcharge.

RYAN ANTHONY MEAKIN, 39, of Hampshire Avenue, Newport, was ordered to pay £811 in fines, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

His driving licence was also endorsed with six penalty points.

ROLLING CLASSICS LTD, St Margarets Park, Pengam Road, Aberbargoed, were ordered to pay £1,185 in fines, costs and a surcharge after admitting failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.