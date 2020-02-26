A MICROBREWERY on the border of Monmouthshire and Torfaen has closed its doors for good after six years of quenching thirsts across the country.

Mad Dog Brewing Co. in Penperlleni released a statement on social media on Monday announcing trading had ceased from Thursday, February 20.

In the statement the company said recent months had been "very challenging" for both the business and its founder Alexis Jones, and the decision to shut down had been made "with a heavy heart".

The brewery, which will now enter voluntary liquidation, began life in 2014.

READ MORE:

Despite reluctance from the banks to take a chance, Mr Jones pushed on with his vision, brewing a barrel at a time in his kitchen.

Their four original beers were Afternoon Sunshine, Bark Like A Bird, Dirty Dog and Now In A Minute.

All of the brews produced by Mad Dog were vegan and featured recognisable artwork - in more recent times the core range was also made gluten free.

In September 2015, the company was named in the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) Good Beer Guide 2-16 alongside fellow Gwent brewers Tiny Rebel.

The full statement, released on social media, reads: "Over the past six years, Mad Dog has produced some amazing beers with all of these being vegan and most recently our core range being gluten free.

"As many of you know, the brewery was first founded in a small residential kitchen and quickly grew to the brewery it is today.

"We have been to many places around the UK through tap takeovers, craft beer events as well as holding many functions within our own brewery.

"These past few months have been very challenging for both business and personal to Alex, the brewery's founder.

"It comes with a heavy heart that the decision has been made to close the brewery. The brewery ceased to trade as of close of business on February 21, 2020.

"We would like to say a huge thank you to everybody who has supported us and drunk our beers over the past six years."

Insolvency business Leonard Curtis, based in Cardiff, have now been brought in and interested parties can contact them on 02921 921 660.