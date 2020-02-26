AN URGENT appeal has been made to animal lovers to help a Newport charity by providing temporary foster homes for some furry friends.

Blue Cross' Newport branch currently has more than 20 rabbits, guinea pigs and other small animals waiting to be re-homed - but has no space to house them on site. As a result the charity is appealing for anyone who can help out to take in some of them in until they find permanent new homes.

Laura Drummond, 32, is a volunteer who is fostering two baby rabbits for the centre.

"I work from home and have plenty of space and by fostering you feel like you're making a real difference and get lots of support from the unit's team," she said.

Last year, the unit on Willenhall Street helped 191 small animals find new homes.

Blue Cross' rehoming and advice unit in Newport's manager Georgie Riley said: "We desperately need more foster carers like Laura to help us to help more small animals in the area. We currently only have four volunteers who can help us and they are already caring for small animals for us."

For more information visit www.bluecross.org.uk/volunteer or call 0300 777 1590.