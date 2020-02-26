Here's what was making headlines in the Argus 100 years ago today, February 26, 1920:

Newport Choral Society

Presentation to Miss Clarice M. Stokes

Newport Choral Society held their annual whist drive and dance at the Temperance Hall on Wednesday, when a large number of the members and friends were present. Despite the numerous calls upon his time and many civic duties, the mayor (Councillor Peter Wright) was present.

He said his principal reason for coming was to pay tribute to Miss Clarice M. Stokes, hon accompanist, to whose painstaking and laborious efforts during the past ten years, the success of the society was largely due. On behalf of the members, he asked Miss Stokes to accept.

With his own good wishes, a handsome gold wristlet watch as a token of the esteem in which she was held by her fellow members, and in appreciation of the earnestness, attention, and love of work she had shown in the society’s interest for so long a period.

Mr Arthur E. Sims, hon conductor, also expressed his deep appreciation of the great assistance he had always received from Miss Stokes, who was, he added, one of his first pupils, and whose career he had watched with great interest.

In response, Miss Stokes thanked the members most earnestly for the beautiful present, and for the kindly sentiments associated with it.

She considered it a great honour to the accompanist of the Newport Choral Society. The work had always been a great pleasure, and she hope to serve the Society for many more years.

MORE NEWS:

Frolic at Cardiff

Students parade in fancy dress

The students of Cardiff College made merry on Wednesday on the occasion of the inter-college week celebrations.

A ragged procession of grotesque figures paraded to the Great Western Railway Station, where they sent off their chosen stalwarts to play Bangor and Aberystwyth at hockey and rugby.

There were fancy dress costumes of astonishing hues, in which the girls vied with the men in ingenuity.

Obstinate donkeys were ridden and pushed along the route and all kinds of conveyances were employed to make the short journey. Nothing less than a traction engine would satisfy the engineering section of the collegians.

A wagon with a dummy anti-aircraft gun aboard was manned by a motley crew. Old Bill rubbing shoulders with the ex-Kaiser, Mephistopheles, and a medley of other characters.

The medical section caused roars of laughter by attempting to force a ball the size of a tennis ball down the throat of a protesting patient. Large crowds of spectators enjoyed the fun.