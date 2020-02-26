THREE Newport men are celebrating after losing 18 stone between them.

Andy Baiton, 51, Mark Lewis, 67, and John Lewis, 46, are members of the Slimming World group based at Beechwood’s Presbyterian church in Newport.

Mr Baiton, who joined the group in January 2018, has proved an inspiration after losing a massive 10 stone - dropping from 28st 3lb to 18st 3lb.

“My health is a lot better,” he said. “Before I couldn’t walk 10 minutes without resting, now I can walk miles. My self esteem has risen so much now and feel more confident in myself.

Andy Baiton before and after losing 10 stone

“If I carried on the way I was I wouldn’t have lived long, so my kids were certainly a motivation. Plus, I could become diabetic if I had carried living an unhealthy lifestyle. I have now avoided this which I’m really proud of.

“Please don’t feel embarrassed about joining. It could, quite literally, save your life”.

Mark Lewis joined the group after seeing his daughter lose weight, and eventually became a consultant for the weight loss organisation. His starting weight was 18st 8lb and is now at 15st 3lb.

"I was really uncomfortable with my size and was concerned about the amount of medication that I was having to take," he said.

Mark Lewis before the weight loss

Mark Lewis after the weight loss

“Since losing weight I am so much more active. I cycle lots and am more active with my grandchildren. The biggest difference has been the health benefits.

“I suffer from a hiatus hernia and acid indigestion, but since losing weight I no longer have to take that medication. I have never ever felt so well.

“My advice to other would be just to and join a group. Don’t put it off it’s the best thing I’ve ever done, and it’s given me my life back”.

John Lewis joined with his partner Alison in January 2018 and has lost four stone, 10 pounds, going from 15st to 10st 7lb.

MORE NEWS:

“As I have lost weight, I have enjoyed being more active as well, which means we do more together as a family,” he said.

John Lewis before and after his weight loss

For more information about the Beechwood Slimming World group call Victoria on 07966 270911 or tag along to a session at Beechwood Presbyterian Church every Thursday at 5.30pm and 7.30pm or Friday at 9.30am and 11.30am.