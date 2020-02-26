THE flood-hit Monmouth Leisure Centre will reopen its first floor - which includes the gym, toning suite, class studio and spin studio - tomorrow at 5pm.

Staff and contractors have been working since the centre fell victim to the flooding caused by Storm Dennis more than a week ago, and the work continues to make other parts of the centre ready for use again.

The sports hall remains open as normal in the evenings, and it is hoped that the Serenity Beauty Rooms will reopen next week.

The play centre, squash courts, spa and swimming pool will remain closed for the time being, while contractors assess what needs to be done to get these facilities up and running again.

Deep cleaning and drying out large areas of the centre, which has recently had a £7.4 million upgrade, has been going on for several days, and this process continues. For updates, visit www.facebook.com/MonmouthLeisureCentre