THE first look at a new film charting the history of one of an iconic recording studio in Monmouthshire which has hosted icons including Queen, Led Zeppelin and Black Sabbath has been released.

Rockfield Studios, just outside Monmouth, is already legendary in the eyes of many music fans. Now however, the studio's story is set for the silver screen - and the first trailer has been released.

Directed by Hannah Berryman, Rockfield: The Studio on the Farm tells the story of two brothers, Kingsley and Charles Ward, who were milking cows and preparing to take over the family farm - but harboured dreams of making music.

The idea was spawned to turn the farm into a studio to record music. Little did they know what they had created.

READ MORE:

Through the years the hallowed halls of Rockfield have played witness to the recording of Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody, the Stone Roses' painstaking attempt to follow up their seminal eponymous debut and Oasis' soon-to-be-everywhere (What's the Story) Morning Glory?

Other acts to have graced the booths at Rockfield include Ozzy Osbourne, The Charlatans' Tim Burgess, Simple Minds, Led Zeppelin and the Manic Street Preachers.

An official synopsis reads: “This is the unlikely tale of how two Welsh farming brothers turned their dairy farm into one of the most successful recording studios of all time, producing four decades of legendary rock music.

(Ozzy Osbourne)

"‘Rockfield’ is an extraordinary story of rock and roll dreams intertwined with a family business’s struggle for survival in the face of an ever-changing music landscape. Amazingly Kingsley and his wife Ann, now in their 80’s are still at the helm today with daughter Lisa ‘front of house’.

(The Stone Roses' Ian Brown)

"What is it about this small Welsh farm that made it a major competitor, holding its own against studios such as Abbey Road and Electric Lady. In this film the bands share with us tales of how they ended up at Rockfield, what it was like, and revisit some of the magical moments of musical genius that resulted in some of the best-known songs of our time."

The film is due to be premiered next month at South by Southwest Festival (SXSW) in Austin, Texas next month.