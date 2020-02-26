PLANS for a new Welsh-language school in Pontypool are back on track, after Torfaen council’s planning department gave the development the go-ahead.

Concerns were raised by the agents dealing with the Ysgol Gyfun Gwynllyw site in Trevethin that, if a decision wasn’t made soon, it would not be built in time for its proposed opening date in September 2021.

Councillors on the planning committee had already deferred the decision once before so that a second site visit could be carried out amid concerns over access to the adjacent allotment site because of poor visibility.

Minutes from the site visit say several concerns were alleviated after members were shown the amount of hedgerow that would be removed to give better visibility to the road.

However, no concerns were raised in the subsequent planning committee on Tuesday, February 25, and the application was approved.

The school will provide 210 places for primary school children and will also have its own nursery.

The £6.7 million development – to be fully funded by the Welsh Government – will open to pupils aged three and above in September next year.

Under the plans, the two-storey school will have provision on the lower level for nursery, reception and infant children, providing them with direct access to outdoor play areas.

There are currently 81 pupils from the Penygarn/Trevethin area who go to schools elsewhere in the borough for their Welsh medium education.

The planning application forms part of the Welsh Government’s plan to have one million Welsh speakers by 2050.