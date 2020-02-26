SOUTH east Wales received its first snowfall of the year yesterday, with Ebbw Vale, Brynmawr and Tredegar all seeing heavy showers. 

Elsewhere, Newport, Caerphilly and Cwmbran witnessed a sprinkling overnight. 

Residents were quck to take pictures and record videos.

Fatma Richards took this picture of sheep enjoying the snow on the Blorenge.

And keeping with the theme, Justin Davies had some visitors to his garden in Tredegar.

This was the scene in Blaenavon.

Ebbw Vale saw the heaviest snowfall. Picture: @BurcherGaz

This was Robbie Young's garden in Tredegar.

And here's a video of that snowfall. 

Huskies Max and Balou enjoyed the snow on Cwmtillery Reservoir. Picture: Adrian Davies

This was the view from Briery Hill, Ebbw Vale. 

Picture: Joy Talor 

This photo of the Mynydd James, Blaina was taken by Ian Fewings.

The snow-capped Blorenge. Picture: Craigh Tichener.

This photo of falling snow was captured by Sharn Leighanne in Cefn Fforest.

