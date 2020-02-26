SPECIALIST clean-up crews from Newport City Council were called in to tackle a pile of hazardous waste which had been dumped at a site in Marshfield today.

The waste included a quantity of asbestos, along with other general rubbish, and a road closure was put in place around the site to enable a safe clean-up.

(Hazardous waste cleaned up in Marshfield)

Gwent Police, who assisted in the operation, tweeted: "Appalled by this reported flytipping in Marshfield.

"A great job by Newport City Council in responding to the asbestos and rubbish tipped.

(Road closed in Marshfield)

"A road closure and specialist clean-up required due to the hazard. "Any information please call 101 crime reference 2000070089."

Newport City Council have been contacted for further information.