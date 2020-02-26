A MAN is due to stand trial later this year after he denied a benefit fraud allegation.

Huw Mumford, 50, of Mountbatten, Rhymney, Tredegar, pleaded not guilty to the charge at Newport Crown Court.

He is accused of failing to promptly notify of a change in circumstances relating to Employment and Support Allowance.

MORE NEWS:

The alleged offence is said to have taken place between April 30, 2013 and December 31, 2018.

Mumford was represented by Paul Hewitt and the prosecution by Thomas Stanway.

Judge Daniel Williams set a trial date of July 8 which is expected to last two days.

The defendant was granted unconditional bail.