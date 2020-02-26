A BRYNMAWR mum got her whole community involved in a fundraising fun day in aid of a charity which has supported her daughter.

Abbi Joyce, 21, organised the event on Friday, February 21, in aid of the National Deaf Children’s Society (NDCS) in thanks for the ongoing support they have provided for her daughter Ava-Grace, two, who was diagnosed as profoundly deaf in both ears shortly after her second birthday and is now on the waiting list for cochlear implants.

“After Ava’s diagnosis we didn’t know where to turn,” said Ms Joyce. “But thanks to the support we received from the National Deaf Children’s Society, Ava has been given opportunities we never thought we could have.

“I want to say a huge thank you to all the local businesses who have contributed and supported our event and of course all those who came along."

L to R: Abbi Joyce, Ava Thomas, Eliza Morris, Henry Morris and Georgia Morris - who helped organise the event - holding Ruby Thomas

Ms Joyce has so far raised more than £1,000 for the charity - smashing her initial target of £500.

Ava Thomas, 2, at the fundraising event

On the day, Miss Joyce's partner Carl Thomas and friend Lee Morris agreed to have their bodies waxed and one of the ‘chattier’ members of the community, Jordan ‘Rooney’ Howells, undertook a sponsored silence, all in the name of charity.

The Willowtown Club itself did its bit when staff member Katy Rees pledged to donate her day’s wages to the NDCS.

An estimated 50-plus people passed through the doors of the Willowtown Club to support the event, which ran all afternoon and into the evening.

Claire Lubbock, of the NDCS’ fundraising team, said: “I want to say a huge thank you to Abbi and Carl for all your hard work and the good people of Ebbw Vale for tour incredible generosity and enthusiasm.

“It’s through wonderful fundraising events like this fun day that we are able to keep on doing what we do, supporting the 50,000 deaf children and their families across the UK, now and into the future."

Among the attractions on the day were face painting, raffles, an auction, family games, a bake sale, bingo and Prosecco-pong for the grown-ups.

For more information about NSCS head to https://www.ndcs.org.uk/