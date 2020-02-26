MORE snow has been forecast for parts of Gwent as the Met Office issues a yellow weather warning for snow and ice on Thursday.

The warning is place from 12am tonight and lasts 24 hours.

The Met Office say some parts of south Wales could see 2-5cm of snow.

Some roads and railways are likely to be affected while longer journey times by road, bus and train services should be expected, the forecasters said.

Ebbw Vale, Pontypool and Abertillery will all see heavy snowfall.

The warning covers Blaenau Gwent, Caerphilly, Monmouthshire and Torfaen.

It comes as Wales received its first snowfall of the year on Wednesday, with Ebbw Vale, Tredegar and Pontypool all seeing heavy snow showers.

This is where and when it is forecast to snow, according to the Met Office

Thursday

12am

Abertillery – Sleet

Ebbw Vale – Light snow

3am

Abertillery – Heavy snow

Caerphilly – Sleet

Ebbw Vale – Heavy snow

Pontypool – Sleet

Ystrad Mynach – Sleet

6am

Abergavenny – Sleet

Abertillery – Heavy snow

Caerphilly – Sleet

Crickhowell – Sleet

Ebbw Vale – Light snow

Monmouth – Sleet

Newport – Sleet

Pontypool – Heavy snow

Ystrad Mynach – Sleet

9am

Abertillery – Light snow

Caerphilly – Sleet

Crickhowell – Sleet

Ebbw Vale – Light snow

Ystrad Mynach – Sleet

No snow is currently forecast past 9am tomorrow.

Hour-by-hour forecasts

Ebbw Vale

11pm: Snow

12am: Snow

1am: Snow

2am: Heavy snow

3am: Heavy snow

4am: Heavy snow

5am: Snow

6am: Snow

7am: Snow

8am: Snow

9am: Heavy snow

Abertillery

11pm: Snow/Rain

12am: Snow/Rain

1am: Mist

2am: Snow/Rain

3am: Heavy snow

4am: Heavy snow

5am: Heavy snow

6am: Snow

7am: Snow

8am: Fog

9am: Snow

Pontypool

11pm: Rain

12am: Clear

1am: Clear

2am: Rain

3am: Snow/Rain

4am: Snow/Rain

5am: Heavy snow

6am: Snow

7am: Snow

8am: Clear

9am: Clear

Tredegar

11pm: Heavy snow

12am: Heavy snow

1am: Snow/Rain

2am: Snow

3am: Snow/Rain

4am: Heavy snow

5am: Heavy snow

6am: Snow

7am: Snow

8am: Snow

9am: Snow