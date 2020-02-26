MORE snow has been forecast for parts of Gwent as the Met Office issues a yellow weather warning for snow and ice on Thursday.
The warning is place from 12am tonight and lasts 24 hours.
The Met Office say some parts of south Wales could see 2-5cm of snow.
Some roads and railways are likely to be affected while longer journey times by road, bus and train services should be expected, the forecasters said.
Ebbw Vale, Pontypool and Abertillery will all see heavy snowfall.
The warning covers Blaenau Gwent, Caerphilly, Monmouthshire and Torfaen.
It comes as Wales received its first snowfall of the year on Wednesday, with Ebbw Vale, Tredegar and Pontypool all seeing heavy snow showers.
This is where and when it is forecast to snow, according to the Met Office
Thursday
12am
Abertillery – Sleet
Ebbw Vale – Light snow
3am
Abertillery – Heavy snow
Caerphilly – Sleet
Ebbw Vale – Heavy snow
Pontypool – Sleet
Ystrad Mynach – Sleet
6am
Abergavenny – Sleet
Abertillery – Heavy snow
Caerphilly – Sleet
Crickhowell – Sleet
Ebbw Vale – Light snow
Monmouth – Sleet
Newport – Sleet
Pontypool – Heavy snow
Ystrad Mynach – Sleet
9am
Abertillery – Light snow
Caerphilly – Sleet
Crickhowell – Sleet
Ebbw Vale – Light snow
Ystrad Mynach – Sleet
No snow is currently forecast past 9am tomorrow.
Hour-by-hour forecasts
Ebbw Vale
11pm: Snow
12am: Snow
1am: Snow
2am: Heavy snow
3am: Heavy snow
4am: Heavy snow
5am: Snow
6am: Snow
7am: Snow
8am: Snow
9am: Heavy snow
Abertillery
11pm: Snow/Rain
12am: Snow/Rain
1am: Mist
2am: Snow/Rain
3am: Heavy snow
4am: Heavy snow
5am: Heavy snow
6am: Snow
7am: Snow
8am: Fog
9am: Snow
Pontypool
11pm: Rain
12am: Clear
1am: Clear
2am: Rain
3am: Snow/Rain
4am: Snow/Rain
5am: Heavy snow
6am: Snow
7am: Snow
8am: Clear
9am: Clear
Tredegar
11pm: Heavy snow
12am: Heavy snow
1am: Snow/Rain
2am: Snow
3am: Snow/Rain
4am: Heavy snow
5am: Heavy snow
6am: Snow
7am: Snow
8am: Snow
9am: Snow
