WALES midfielder Joe Ledley has thanked Newport County AFC for helping him secure a move to Australian side Newcastle Jets.

Ledley has been training with County for several weeks and was offered a deal by manager Michael Flynn.

The 33-year-old midfielder, a free agent after his month-long contract with Charlton Athletic expired last month, opted instead to head Down Under.

But, speaking to BBC Wales, he was full of praise for the Exiles.

“I had been training there for a few weeks and the chairman Gavin [Foxall] was fantastic and [Michael] Flynn as well, the manager,” said Ledley.

“Not just those, but the boys were fantastic and without them this probably wouldn't have happened. I would have been a lot behind with the fitness.”

Explaining his move to New South Wales, the former Cardiff City and Celtic man said: “I didn't want to look back at my career and regret anything.

“I've been in British leagues for the whole of my career so for me it was just something to try.

“I'm getting closer to retirement as well."

Ledley will be reunited with former Wales team-mate Carl Robinson, who was recently named Jets' head coach, as well as former Scotland and Cardiff City striker Kenny Miller.

The Jets are second from bottom in Australia's A-League, but currently on a four-match unbeaten run.

Ledley's contract lasts until the end of the A-League season in May and he says he intends to make his mark under Robinson.

“I haven't come all this way just to enjoy the sun," he said.

"It's to get out there and dedicate myself to football and work as hard as I can.

"I know I can still do it. There's no shadow of a doubt about that. I believe in my ability."

He added: "I also know Kenny Miller, who's here as well – that made it a lot easier to know people and work under Carl for the first time as a manager is a great opportunity.

"I've heard a lot of good things about him, so for me it was just an opportunity which I needed to do."

Ledley, who played in every game when Wales reached the Euro 2016 semi-final, has not featured for his country since May 2018 but he will continue to make himself available to national manager Ryan Giggs.

“That's not down to me, that's down to Ryan," he said, when asked about his international ambitions.

"He's the manager and he's probably got his team in his head, but for me it's just about playing football and if I can play as many games as I can until the end of the season, then I'll jump at the opportunity [to play for Wales].

"But that's out of my hands."

