NOMINATIONS are open for an awards recognising ambulance staff who have delivered exceptional care.

The People's Choice Award allows the public to nominate Welsh Ambulance Service staff as a special thank you for the care they have given.

The award can go to either an individual or a team.

WAST chief executive Jason Killens said: "Our staff work 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year, often in difficult circumstances, and our Staff Awards are a celebration of their work.

"The People's Choice Award is a unique opportunity for the public to pay tribute to a team or individual who has provided excellent care.

"It could be a paramedic, technician, urgent care assistant or community first responder who came to your aid when you were injured or unwell, or a volunteer car driver or member of the non-emergency transport service who makes your journeys to hospital that extra special.

"It could be a call handler or clinician in the control room, or one of our nurses at NHS Direct Wales or 111 who went beyond the call of duty to help and reassure you."

The award will be presented at the annual ceremony in October.

Nominations are also being called for for a Public Recognition Award to recognise ordinary citizens who have gone to great lengths to help patients.

To nominate in the People's Choice Awards visit https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/Z6M5F/

To nominate in the Public Recognition Award visit https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/QURCK/

Closing date for nominations is May 1.