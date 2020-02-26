A SIGNPOST which spent most of its life near a campsite north of Monmouth, ended up around 40 miles downstream in Portishead after Storm Dennis swept through the region last week.

The post, which was originally located near Biblins Rope Bridge on the banks of the river Wye, was found by members of Turn the Tide Portishead, a group of volunteers aiming to keep their beaches clear of plastic pollution.

(Picture: Turn the Tide Portishead)

In a post to their Facebook page, the group said: "Unfortunately, due to the intense flooding of the River Wye, we appear to have gained another item from the Symonds Yat direction."

The aim was then to return the wayward waymarker to its original location for repairs. However, things became more complicated when the post vanished a few days after washing ashore.

The group believe that someone has taken the sign due to its unusual nature, but would like it returned - no questions asked - so that it may be repaired properly.

A Turn the Tide Portishead spokesman said in a post: "A few days ago, this beautiful sign washed up on Black Nore beach in Portishead.

"A bit of investigative work has established it’s from Biblins Rope Bridge, not far from Monmouth along the River Wye which suffered extensive flooding to the area last week.

"We have managed to find multiple people who would like to return the sign to Biblins Youth Campsite, next to Biblins bridge so that Forestry England can repair the sign.

((Picture: Turn the Tide Portishead)

"Only, it appears to have gone walkabouts from its location at Black Nore today.

"If you have any information about this please let us know. Perhaps if you have taken it because it looks cool, we won’t judge you at all, but we would like to get it back to them.

"If you have already taken in order to transport it back, again let us know. Or even if you’re keeping it safe.

"Any information greatly appreciated. Let’s get this sign back."

For more information about the work being carried out by Turn the Tide Portishead, or to reveal yourself as the owner of a new signpost from Biblins Rope Bridge, visit facebook.com/TTTPortishead