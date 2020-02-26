EVER feel nostalgic when you see a Fiat Uno or Lada Riva?

Well, that may be because some of the most recognisable and popular cars of the 1980s and 90s are in danger of dying out completely, according to new data.

Figures from the DVLA show that models from the likes of Citroen, Renault, Alfa Romeo and Vauxhall which used to be a common sight on Britain’s roads are now almost completely gone.

Most endangered of all is the instantly recognisable Lada Riva. The endless butt of playground jokes throughout the 80s and 90s, the basic Russian saloon nonetheless sold around 30,000 examples. Now, however, there are just 49 Rivas left.

Almost as close to extinction is the Alfa Romeo 146. Just 89 examples of the sporty looking hatchback are still registered in the UK despite thousands being sold in the 1990s.

Another Italian favourite between the early 80s and mid 90s - the Fiat Uno - is the third most, with just 218 of the more than 300,000 UK examples still on the roads.

Several of the best-sellers of the period are also now on the endangered list, with fewer than 500 each of the Peugeot 309, Nissan Bluebird, Citroen BX and Rover 800 still around.

Top ten at-risk cars and the number left

Lada Riva - 49

Alfa Romeo - 89

Fiat Uno - 218

Renault - 221

Vauxhall Carlton - 270

Citroen BX - 286

Nissan Bluebird - 324

Volvo 440 - 407

Peugeot 309 - 409

Rover 800 - 468

The data was obtained from DVLA records by Retro Cars magazine. Its editor Craig Cheetham, said: “Cars of the 80s and 90s are becoming increasingly popular with younger drivers who are embracing this era, but the supply of cars is a lot worse than it is or was for classics of an earlier vintage thanks to a generational shift in society, which has seen a car become as much of a disposable asset as a washing machine.

“In the 80s and 90s the days of ‘make good and mend’ turned into ‘finance and replace’, not helped by the 2009/10 scrappage scheme, and in the future the everyday cars of this era will be far less common than classic MGBs or Triumphs. Indeed, in many cases they already are.”

“That’s why it’s essential that the good ones get saved.”