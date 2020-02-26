GWENT Police are re-appealing for information to find Neil Jones who has been reported as missing.

Mr Jones, aged 39, of Blackwood, was reported as missing on February 1 and concern is growing for his welfare.

He is described as being 5 foot 7 tall and of medium build. The last reported sighting of him was in the Cardiff area.

READ MORE:

Mr Jones has links to Blackwood, Risca, and Rhymney areas. He also has links to the west Wales area.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts can call 101 quoting reference 2000055389.

Mr Jones is also urged to get in contact to confirm he is safe and well.