WITH Lent underway, attention turns to Easter goodies - and why not.

Many shops are are already stocking up on classic treats, such as chocolate eggs and hot cross buns.

Usually made with butter, milk and an egg, traditionally hot cross buns have been unavailable to those following a vegan diet.

But, off the back of their hugely successful vegan steak bake and sausage roll, Greggs has announced that they will be selling vegan-friendly versions of the seasonal treat - and not as a separate recipe.

How much do they cost?





The team at Greggs says, “Even more people can enjoy their favourite toasted Easter sweet treat, as Greggs’ hot cross buns are now vegan friendly."

The vegan hot cross buns, which are made with orange flavour, juicy vine fruits and a "unique mix of spices", are priced at £1 for four and available now for a limited time.

Other vegan versions

Vegan versions of popular snacks have become more common in recent years. Cornish-based company Ginsters will launch its new plant-based creation in April this year, having partnered with Quorn to develop the savoury snack.

The sausage roll will have a guide price of £1.25, although shops are able to set their own prices, so it could vary based on location. By comparison, the Greggs vegan roll is slightly cheaper at just £1.20, although at 101g, it is smaller than Ginsters’ 130g version.