DISABLED passengers at Pontypool and New Inn railway station are set to benefit from improved accessibility as the station will receive a share of a £20 million UK Government grant.

The station will see a new lift, accessible toilets and a customer information screen as a result of the funding from the UK Government's Access for All programme.

“The ability to travel easily from A to B is an essential factor for our day to day lives - but is not the reality for everyone,” said secretary of state for transport Grant Shapps.

“I recognise that we have much more to do, which is why we’re making 124 train stations across the country more accessible - a key part of levelling-up access for disabled people to transport and opening up opportunities for all.

“This is just the start of a much more ambitious agenda. My goal is to go much further in the years ahead to help ensure that our country’s transport system becomes one of the most accessible in the world.”

Torfaen MP Nick Thomas-Symonds said: “Passenger usage at Pontypool and New Inn has been increasing underlining the need for improved facilities at the station.

“I’ve been calling for this extra investment for some time and I am very pleased that the station will now be benefitting from the Access for All programme, which will mean the installation of improvements including new lifts, accessible toilets and information screens.”

The improvements are being made through the Access for All programme which, since 2006, has already made more than 200 stations step free, as well as delivered smaller scale accessibility improvements at more than 1,500 others to improve passenger experience.

This funding is part of a £300 million package announced last year which is already providing accessible, step free routes at 73 stations across the UK.

The station was already in line for some improvements, with proposals being made for a new park and ride car park and a footbridge, along with new slip roads into the site from the A4042.

Grangetown, Llantwit Major and Neath railway stations will also benefit from the funding.