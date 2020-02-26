IF you spend your days daydreaming over white dresses, wedding bells and centre pieces, we might have found the perfect role for you.

An online exhibition platform is looking to hire one wedding obsessed individual to become a so-called ‘Wedding Fair Tester’.

The successful candidate will be paid £50 per hour, as well as expenses, to travel around the UK and review wedding fairs across England, Wales and Scotland.

What's the job?





The individual selected will be required to attend up to 20 wedding exhibitions from next month until the end of September 2020, submitting detailed reviews of each fair.

The role requires each review to be up to 1,000 words long, include good quality photographs, and contain various pricing details. Each one must be submitted digitally ,a week after attending each event.

Recruiting company, Expocart, says this role is suitable for those who are easily flexible, as the successful candidate must be available to attend a different fair most weekends, with an occasional mid-week requirement.

The job advert states that applicants must be over the age of 18 and have a full UK driving licence. Candidates must also be fluent in English and have good writing and literacy skills.

The successful wedding fair tester will have their travel expenses paid for, along with any accommodation needed ahead of attending any fairs. They will be paid to spend three hours at each event and will be given spending money in order to test everything available.

How to apply

The brand says that after several years in the wedding exhibition and event business, it wants to expand its work in the sector to provide new, popular services which have only become available in the last 12 months.

The reviews given by the selected tester will act as invaluable research for the company, to see what is currently offered to vendors and customers at expos across the UK.

If this sounds like your dream job, you can apply here. Applications close on Monday 9 March 2020.