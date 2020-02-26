A SON who murdered his “much-loved” 76-year-old father is due to be sentenced this week after he pleaded guilty to killing him.

Stephen Gallagher, aged 55, of Kidwelly Road, Llanyrafon, Cwmbran, has admitted causing the death of Thomas Gallagher.

He is facing a life sentence when he is due to appear before a judge at Swansea Crown Court on Friday.

His father, who was from Cwmbran, was found dead at a house in Kidwelly Road on Tuesday, September 10, 2019.

After his death, his family released a moving tribute to him, which read: “Thomas was the beat of a big-hearted family. An incredibly hard-working, talented, positive, selfless, creative, fit and fun man whose kindnesses were endless.

“A thoughtful and considerate man, he got great pleasure in helping people and making them happy – he always saw the good in everyone.

“His youthfulness belied his 76 years. He was absolutely adored – a loving and a much-loved father, grandfather, partner, brother, uncle, brother in law, cousin, ex-husband and friend and so much more.

“He loved us and we were mad about him. He was the glue, the carer, the problem solver.

“To know Thomas was around, was to know everything was going to be OK. We were blessed to have him and we are devastated at his death and the manner in which he left us.

“We ask that our privacy is respected at this very difficult time.”

Stephen Gallagher pleaded guilty to murder at Cardiff Crown Court.

He was remanded in custody.