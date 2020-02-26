LLISWERRY High School has said there are “no issues related to Coronavirus affecting the school” after a recent ski trip to Italy.

Italy has become Europe’s worst-affected country, with more than 300 cases and 11 deaths.

COVID-19 – or Novel Coronavirus – is believed to have originated from Wuhan, China and has been declared as a public health emergency by the World Health Organisation.

Italy has put 11 towns in Lombardy and Veneto – in the north of the country – into lockdown.

The towns affected:

Lombardy: Codogno, Castiglione d’Adda, Casalpusterlengo, Fombio, Maleo, Somaglia, Bertonico, Terranova dei Passerini, Castelgerundo and San Fiorano

Veneto: Vo’ Euganeo

The government has said any Britons returning from those towns should self-isolate.

Parents and carers had raised concerns that Lliswerry High School may be affected.

But in a post on social media, the school said: “We are aware that some parents/carers may be concerned about the Coronavirus outbreak and our school’s ski trip to Italy during half term.

“The town we visited in Italy is not amongst those identified as being of concern.

“We have also liaised fully with the local authority, who have been in communication with Public Health Wales.

“Please be assured that there are no issues related to Coronavirus affecting the school.”

However, the school have told children who “feel unwell” to stay at home and following advice given by Public Health Wales.

The current advice is that anyone has visited the designated Italian towns should stay indoors and avoid contact with other people and to phone NHS Direct Wales.

But there is currently no designated procedure for those returning from other areas of Italy.

However, Public Health Wales have said: “Do not go to your GP or a hospital if you become unwell in a public or shared space.

“Instead you should contact NHS Direct Wales on 0845 4647 or 111 Wales.”

A spokeswoman for Newport City Council said: “The council is in regular contact with schools regarding the national advice issued regarding Coronavirus.

“Any schools that have visited affected areas have been signposted to that advice and will be supported in taking any actions necessary.”

Please read the information below. There is no reason to be alarmed. However, if you are concerned you should follow the guidance in the link below:https://t.co/M4lKn9c9Mc pic.twitter.com/VIFX1skn3h — Lliswerry High (@LliswerryHigh) February 26, 2020

Public Health Wales have said that 209 people in Wales have been tested for Novel Coronavirus, with all testing negative.

As of 25 February, a total of 6,795 people have been tested in the UK, of which 6,782 were confirmed negative and 13 positive. These figures now include the 4 cases from the Diamond Princess cruise ship.

Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) presents with flu-like symptoms including a fever, a cough, or difficulty breathing. The current evidence is that most cases appear to be mild.