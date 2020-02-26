NEWPORT will receive the biggest rise in council funding in Wales next year, and Monmouthshire will receive the smallest.

The Welsh Government published its final Local Government Settlement today (Wednesday) for the financial year 2020/21.

Each of Wales' 22 local authorities will receive an increase in funding, ranging from 5.4 per cent to three per cent of their current budgets.

Julie James, the Welsh housing and local government minister, said the final settlement provided councils with the most stable platform she could offer for the forthcoming financial year.

"I fully appreciate the pressures local government continues to face following a decade of austerity," Ms James said. "This is a good settlement that responds to the pressures local government had been anticipating and offers an opportunity to plan for the future."

The Welsh Government has not made any changes to its provisional settlements, published in December.

Here's how much each local authority in the Gwent region will receive in April (compared with the current financial year):