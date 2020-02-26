A MAN is due to stand trial for burglary later this year after denying the alleged charge.

Jason Price, 46, of Somerset Street, Abertillery, pleaded not guilty during a hearing at Newport Crown Court.

He is accused of committing burglary at a house in Nantyglo on January 27.

Price is due to go on trial at Newport Crown Court on June 10.

The defendant was remanded in custody by Judge Daniel Williams.