A MAN is due to stand trial for burglary later this year after denying the alleged charge.
Jason Price, 46, of Somerset Street, Abertillery, pleaded not guilty during a hearing at Newport Crown Court.
He is accused of committing burglary at a house in Nantyglo on January 27.
Price is due to go on trial at Newport Crown Court on June 10.
The defendant was remanded in custody by Judge Daniel Williams.
