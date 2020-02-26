SHOPPERS will be able to take a moment to share tributes and memories of a loved one at Cwmbran Centre tomorrow as part of Marie Curie’s annual fundraising campaign, the Great Daffodil Appeal.

A 7-foot-tall (two metre) Great Big Daffodil, which is travelling more than 1,000 miles through seven towns and cities across the UK, will be at the shopping centre tomorrow, Thursday, giving everyone the opportunity to share their personal memories and stories behind the daffodil pin they wear.

Last week Prince Charles was the first to sign one of the Daffodil’s petals when he visited Marie Curie’s Cardiff and the Vale hospice.

Members of the public will also be able to share a special moment from the end of a loved one’s life, to help create a national picture of the moments that matter most to people during the end of life experience and care.

Visitors to the Great Big Daffodil will also be able to pick up one of the charity’s iconic daffodil pins as well as take time to reflect, remember and pay tribute to those who have been special to them. They can write messages on the pages of each petal of the Great Big Daffodil as well as speak to one of the Marie Curie team.

Charli Thomas, community fundraiser at Marie Curie said: “People in Cwmbran are great supporters of Marie Curie, and without them we could not continue to give vital care to people with terminal illness and support their families. Every year thousands of people in and around Cwmbran donate and wear a daffodil, often in memory of or in tribute to a loved one. During this year’s Great Daffodil Appeal, they will be able to visit the Great Big Daffodil and take a moment to reflect and remember the person behind their daffodil and their cherished time together.”

The Great Big Daffodil will be at Cwmbran Centre from 9am until 5:30pm on Thursday.

People can also take part on social media using @mariecurieuk and follow the journey of the Great Big Daffodil at mariecurie.org.uk/greatbigdaffodil