A LOCAL resident has said “someone is going to get killed” as motorists are turning to a narrow and steep country road to drive into Ebbw Vale following the extended closure of the A4046.

Cracks in the road closed the A4046 Cwm to Aberbeeg road on February 18 and it has not been opened since.

Structural engineers are working on trying to “identify issues with the road”, Blaenau Gwent County Council said.

And while there is a signposted diversion – the A467 from Aberbeeg up to Brynmawr and around - some motorists are instead choosing to drive on the ‘Rhiw’, a road linking the A4046 with the village of Manmoel.

Matthew Poultney, who runs JJ’s deli in Cwm, said: “My concern [is] that this situation could directly result in serious injury or fatality with the increased use of the road.”

He said drivers can be “just inches” from a steep drop as they meet head-on traffic on the single-track road.

(The road has a steep drop. Picture: Google Maps)

In a letter to the council, he wrote: “This is a warning to you that someone is going to get seriously injured if action is not taken as part of this letter.

“The road is being used by local residents, taxis, delivery vehicles and anyone else whose SatNav may take them via this route."

He said that “inexperienced drivers manoeuvring on a 15 per cent inclined, single track, poorly maintained road in the dark” is a “recipe for disaster”.

(Mr Poultney said the road should be repaired and traffic management put in place.)

“As a minimum, some urgent repairs need to be taken if this route is going to get used.

“Secondly, you need to put a traffic management system on there with an immediate effect.

“I have used this road twice in the last week, out of necessity, and experienced an accident on the first occasion and chaos on the second.

“There are inexperienced drivers choosing to use this road.

“They are faced with head-on traffic, on a single lane road that is very steep, and resorting to trying to pass, inches from the edge.

“I agree that this road shouldn’t be used, but some have no option.”

A spokeswoman for Blaenau Gwent County Council said :“The recommended diversionary route is clearly signposted. It is a personal decision for motorists which route they choose to use.”

The spokeswoman added: “The safety of the public remains a priority.

“We are working hard with specialists to identify the issues with the road, after which we will be able to advise further on the necessary repairs and timescale."