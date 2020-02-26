FINANCIAL relief for communities hit by "devastating and unprecedented" storm damage and flooding could extend into next year's budget for Wales, the finance minister has said.

Rebecca Evans AM published the final Budget for Wales for 2020-21 today (Wednesday), which contains a £140 million pledge to "take on the climate emergency" and increase environmental protections.

The Welsh Government announced a £10 million emergency flood relief scheme last week as an initial response to the widespread flooding caused by Storm Dennis, and has asked the UK government for further financial support.

In the House of Commons today, Boris Johnson said his government was "working flat out" with Welsh ministers "to ensure everybody gets the flood relief they will need."

But in the Senedd on Tuesday, first minister Mark Drakeford said the UK Treasury had demanded the repayment of £200 million capital funding by the end of the financial year (April).

"When I say to the prime minister that I want money to help us with the impact of flooding here in Wales, I'm essentially asking him to hand back to us money that he took away from us in the last few weeks," Mr Drakeford told AMs.

In her budget statement, Ms Evans suggested it was too early to tell how much the Storm Dennis flood relief would end up costing.

"Work is ongoing to understand the full scale of the damage and identify the longer term support needed," she said. "Given the close proximity to the end of this financial year, it is likely that some costs will fall in the current year and some in 2020-21.

"As a result, we would expect any further financial support to be reflected in the first supplementary budget."

Five of the Welsh Government's seven main spending departments will receive an increase in spending allocation in April, according to the final budget.

Here's how much each department will be allocated in the new budget, followed by a percentage comparison to the 2019-20 budget (where available):

Health and social services: £8.95 billion (up 7.2 per cent).

Local government and public services: £5.86 billion (up 7.3 per cent).

Economy and transport: £.155 billion (up 18 per cent).

Education: £2.52 billion (down 2.5 per cent).

International relations and the Welsh language: £0.22 billion.

Environment, energy and rural affairs: £0.35 billion (down 5.7 per cent).

Central services and administration £0.38 billion (up 21.7 per cent).

Ms Evans would consider further allocations "should [Wales] not see any reduction in revenue funding from the UK budget" when it was published on March 11, she said.

AMs will take part in a final budget debate in the Senedd on March 3.