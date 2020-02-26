PLANS to introduce a more collaborative approach to post-16 education across Caerphilly have been approved by the council’s cabinet.

The new arrangements for post-16 education will come into force in September.

Schools will follow a handbook, which will set out a consistent approach to careers guidance, a common online prospectus, a common online induction process and a clear timetable for UCAS.

MORE NEWS:

All secondary schools in the county borough will have access to the same information.

Headteacher at Lewis School Pengam Christopher Parry said schools had already been working in partnership, but the new approach would allow for further collaboration.

Cabinet member for education, Cllr Barbara Jones said: “I feel privileged to be involved in what’s happening at the moment and it is very exciting.”

The interim chief executive at the council Christina Harrhy said: “I think it’s fantastic to see this materialising."

The council is hoping that this collaborative approach could help to keep students in the county borough when they start seeking employment.

A report says that the formal partnership agreement has the “potential to provide students with access to a broader curriculum and improve the overall costs and outcomes at post-16.”