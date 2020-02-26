Here's the latest Argus column by Torfaen AM Lynne Neagle:

MAKE your views known.

That is the advice I have been giving the growing number of residents who have contacted me to raise their concerns about the operation of a waste management facility in Pontypool.

It is the plans by SL Recycling to operate a waste management facility at the old Rechem site in New Inn that have been causing concern with local residents.

Given the history of the site, I think the concerns of residents are entirely understandable.

I have been particularly concerned, that SL Recycling has not, until very recently, sought planning permission for their activities on the site.

I understand the company believes what it is doing doesn’t need planning permission.

They argue it’s a lawful use of land with a long history of waste management companies operating from it and that the principle of development is already established.

The company has now submitted a planning application.

I encourage all residents to respond to the Council’s planning consultation, as I plan to do.

My worries are that even though the company is not yet fully operational I have already received complaints about noise and odour nuisance.

I fear that the volume of complaints will only likely increase due to the impact the site is already having on a number of nearby residents.

As a result, I have already raised my concerns with senior representatives of Natural Resources Wales (NRW) and planning officers at Torfaen Council.

I have also raised the issue with the Welsh Government minister responsible.

I plan to continue to make my views very clearly known and to object to the planning application.

The planning application has been lodged with the council.

Residents have until Wednesday, March 4 to make their views known.

I would encourage anyone who is concerned about the plans to please register their concerns.

The planning application and the details can be found at https://planningonline.torfaen.gov.uk/online-applications/

Please quote the application number: 20/P/0015/FUL in any response.

It is very important to make your views known if you are concerned about the application.

If you would like to discuss this with me please contact me on 01495 740022 or email me at lynne.neagle@assembly.wales