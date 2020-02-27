A GWENT Police officer jailed after trying to lie his way out of trouble after crashing his car while more than twice over the drink-drive limit is to face a force misconduct hearing.

Talented rugby player Daniel Preece tried to sidestep the long arm of the law and pin the blame on his brother – who was out of the country at the time holidaying in Egypt – to avoid detection.

The 33-year-old, of King Street, Brynmawr, was jailed for 24 weeks in September 2019 after the ex-Police Constable pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice.

Preece is set to face a Gwent Police public special case hearing which will be held at Cardiff Central police station on March 4.

During his sentencing at Newport Crown Court last year, it was heard how the Wales Youth prop forward went on a drinking session with teammates after playing for Newport in their league win over Bargoed in September 2018.

Tony Trigg, prosecuting, said Preece then got behind the wheel and abandoned his Citroen C3 in the middle of the road after crashing on the A467 near Llanhilleth.

He told the court: “Damage was caused to the front wheel of the car. It must have struck a kerb, causing the front wheel to fold inwards and causing the vehicle to travel on its rim before coming to a stop in the carriageway.

“The police arrived to find the car’s hazard warning lights on, the air bag deployed and nobody in the vehicle.”

Mr Trigg said officers found documents in the Citroen belonging to Preece and the car was registered in his name.

The prosecutor added: “The police went to the defendant’s house and his parents were there.

“They said their son was asleep upstairs. They waited and the defendant came down – he was obviously intoxicated.

“He was breathalysed and gave a reading of 71mg per 100ml. The legal limit is 35mg.”

Preece told police it was not him who had been at the wheel of the car, but Nathan Preece.

When asked to name the driver of the vehicle when he was sent a notice of intended prosecution, he filled in his brother’s name on the form.

When police went to check out this information, they soon found out that he had been holidaying in Egypt at the time.

Mr Trigg said Preece came up with an “elaborate story” that his brother had given him a lift home.

He added: “But the whole thing unravelled and he admitted the offence in this court.”

Preece still plays for Newport and has also represented Cross Keys, Pontypool, Bedwas and Cardiff.

Andrew Kendall, mitigating, said: “This was an attempt to avoid detection for drink-driving.

“Thankfully, no one else was charged as a result of this offence.”

His barrister said father-of-three Preece had been struggling with stress at work and the breakdown of his marriage.

Mr Kendall told the court: “He had been threatened with a knife and had seen a firearms officer stabbed multiple times.”

His lawyer added: “This offence was an incredibly stupid thing for him to do and he only has himself to blame.”

The court was told that the defendant had resigned from Gwent Police and was working for a civil engineering firm as a general operator.

Judge Daniel Williams told Preece: “You must have known you were playing for high stakes. You were and you lost.

“You were under the influence of drink and driving whilst twice the legal limit.”

A Gwent Police spokesperson said: "Former Police Constable Preece will attend a special case hearing to answer allegations that his conduct amounts to a breach of the standards of professional behaviour in relation to honesty and integrity, and discreditable conduct."