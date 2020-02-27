A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

BERNARD MCDONAGH, 38, of Delius Close, Newport, was banned from driving for 46 months after pleading guilty to being more than twice the drink-drive limit.

The Irish national was also ordered to pay £814 in fines, costs and a surcharge.

The offence was committed on December 14, 2019, when the defendant was at the wheel of a Ford Transit on Newport’s Chepstow Road.

MORE NEWS:

MARIUS BURCEA, 33, of Watt Street, Birmingham, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to stealing alcohol worth more than £1,000 from Asda in Caerphilly.

The Romanian national must pay £106 in costs and a surcharge.

DANIEL CHARLES THOMAS MORGAN, 26, of Heol Helig, Brynmawr, was banned from driving for 30 months after he admitted failing to stop, driving without insurance, driving without due care and attention and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

He must also carry out 180 hours of unpaid work and pay £175 in costs and a surcharge.

JASON ANDREW JOHNSON, 32, of no fixed abode, Newport, was jailed for 17 weeks after he pleaded guilty to assault by beating and criminal damage.

He must pay his victim £150 compensation and was made the subject of a three-year restraining order not to contact her.

PAUL DAVID RUDGE, 46, of no fixed abode, Newport, was jailed for 17 weeks after he admitted going equipped for theft, possessing a blade or sharply pointed article and failing to comply with supervision requirements imposed following his release from prison.

He was also ordered to pay a £122 surcharge.

BLAIR LEON GERALD BAILEY, 30, of Alexandra Road, Newport, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in the city’s Cambrian Road on November 24, 2019, resisting a constable and failing to surrender.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £21 surcharge.

KIRSTY BRANN, 28, of The Tower, Cwmbran, was banned from driving for 12 months after she admitted drug-driving with cocaine derivative benzoylecgonine in her blood.

She was also ordered to pay £237 in fines, costs and a surcharge.

MORE NEWS:

JOSEPH JAMES CURLEY, 47, of Charles Street, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug-driving with cocaine derivative benzoylecgonine in his blood.

He was ordered to pay £237 in fines, costs and a surcharge.

NINO LEE EDWARDS, 20, of Shepherd's Hill Caravan Site, Lower Race, Pontypool, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to threatening to cause damage to a caravan.

He was ordered to pay £117 in costs and a surcharge.