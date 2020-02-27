A FUNDRAISING page set up by a Newport County fan in the wake of an alleged incident in which a spectator made offensive comments has reached more than half of its target in 24 hours.

Jim Drewett, a hospital porter from Malpas, set up the fundraiser on Tuesday after being horrified by the reported taunts made by a spectator at Newport County's clash with Bradford City at Rodney Parade on Saturday. The taunts allegedly made reference to a fire at Bradford's Dean Valley ground in 1985, in which 56 died.

With a target of £600, the page – set up to raise funds for Bradford’s Night Stop shelter – has already reached £396 with gift aid donations taking it to almost £500.

Mr Drewett said: “I would like to thank everyone who has donated so far. It is great to know that the people of Newport and County fans are so caring and won’t let our name be dragged down.”

The incident riled Bradford City manager Stuart McCall who was seen in a now deleted Youtube clip reacting to the comments.

READ MORE

Bradford City condemn 'repulsive chanting' about club's 'darkest day' during Saturday's clash with Newport County

Newport County investigating 'Bradford City fire tragedy taunt'

The talking points from Grimsby Town 4 Newport County 2

A formal complaint has been lodged by Bradford to the Football Association – which was welcomed by Newport County, who also alerted Gwent Police. Both the club and force are investigating.

A spokeswoman for Gwent Police said: “We were contacted about this by Newport County AFC on Monday, February 24. Officers are now investigating this as a public order offence and will be liaising with both clubs and reviewing CCTV to identify the offenders.

“Anyone with any information can call us on 101 quoting the log number 201 25/02/20.”

The force can also be contacted by direct message on Facebook and Twitter.