NEWPORT East AM John Griffiths is limbering up to take part in this year’s Admiral City of Newport Half Marathon in aid of St David’s Hospice Care on Sunday, March 1.

A keen athlete, Mr Griffiths is a strong supporter of the Admiral City of Newport Half Marathon, having taken part since its inception.

He said: “I look forward, as other runners from across the UK do, to taking part in the Admiral City of Newport Half Marathon each year.

“To see the Newport Half grow as it has done over the years is brilliant for the City of Newport.

"It is also a fabulous reflection on the organisers, St David’s Hospice Care, who do such marvellous work throughout our community.

"It’s a great day for the city and creates a really good buzz about Newport. Anything which encourages people to engage in exercise must be a good thing.”

“The City of Newport Half Marathon, supported as it now is by major sponsors such as Admiral, helps to focus attention on our city by attracting entrants from a wide area.”

Organiser Christine Vorres, of St David’s Hospice Care, who handed Mr Griffiths his event vest, said: “We’re thrilled that John is once more taking part in the Admiral City of Newport Half Marathon. "John is a fine ambassador and standard bearer not just for St David’s Hospice Care and the City of Newport Half Marathon but also for the city of Newport.”

Registration for the Admiral City of Newport Half Marathon is still open. Visit cityofnewporthalfmarathon.com/take-part to find out more.