A BLAENAU Gwent care home has received funding from two beer brands as part of a drive to increase activities in the home.

Pen-y-Bont care home in Abertillery received the money from Carling and Brains as part of the Carling Made Local initiative, which is funding a range of community projects across the UK.

A resident getting to grips with a meerkat

The care home will use the money to book entertainment and activities for the residents of the home, as well as the wider community, including theatre shows, falconry displays and animal therapy sessions.

A snake was used during the animal therapy session

Pen-y-Bont activities coordinator Mandy Reed applied for the funding to give a wider range of activities outside of the normal ones the care home provided.

She said: "We are so grateful to Carling and Brains that we can offer our residents and the local community the chance to come together to enjoy some shows.

"This means a lot to our community as there aren't always as many opportunities for entertainment as there are in the city. We're sure that our residents will be talking about the activities that we have been able to host for months to come."