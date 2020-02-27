A DRUG dealer who trafficked both cocaine and crack cocaine has been jailed.

Kyle Bird, 33, of Park Road, Penygarn, Pontypool, was locked up at Newport Crown Court.

He admitted possessing cocaine and crack cocaine with intent to supply and being concerned in the supply of cocaine and crack cocaine.

The offences were committed in Pontypool on August 27, 2019.

Bird was sent to prison for three years by Judge Daniel Williams.