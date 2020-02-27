CWMBRAN Centre is being visited by a red dragon ahead of St David’s Day.

On Saturday, February 29, shoppers will have the chance to meet Dreygo the dragon, and take a photo next to a giant Dragon’s Egg in this free event.

The celebrations run from 11am until 4pm with Dreygo appearing at intervals on the day, and his baby dragon will also be making appearances.

MORE NEWS:

Visitors will get the chance to take their pictures with the giant dragon egg throughout the day and Cwmbran Centre are inviting these pictures to be uploaded to their social media sites, with four lucky winners pictures being randomly selected to win a £25 gift card.

The centre will also be handing out free Welsh cakes, daffodils and Welsh Flags to bring a sense of festivity to the day.

Cwmbran Centre manger, Rikki Teml said: “We’re very excited to bring such fantastic symbol of Wales to the centre in the shape of Dreygo as we take pride and celebrate our national day.

"We hope shoppers will join in with the festivities in what promises to be an unmissable event.”

For more information about this event, visit cwmbrancentre.co.uk or follow the centre’s social channels.