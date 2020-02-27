WHY not try your hand at being a farmer for the day at an event at Greenmeadow Community Farm?
Get the Real Life Farming Experience allows you to spend time with a member of the farm's livestock team and get more of a 'behind the scenes' feel for the farm.
The event takes place on Saturday, February 29, from 10am and is suitable for different age groups, from 4 years and up.
The cost is £30 per child and includes lunch in Cafe Cwtch.
Call 01633 647662 or email greenmeadowcommunityfarm@torfaen.gov.uk