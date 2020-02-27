NEXT week, on Monday, March 2, a unique tour arrives at Cardiff’s Motorpoint arena. The Blast Off Tour! features live performances from top US artists Nelly, Salt N Pepa, Shaggy, Eve, Mya and Blue Cantrell.

This is the first time a tour of this format has been done in the UK and will be coming to Cardiff, Nottingham, Leeds, Manchester, Newcastle, Glasgow, Liverpool, London and Birmingham throughout March while kicking off in Dublin on February 28.

The show will also be hosted by American hype man and hip-hope personality Fatman Scoop and includes exclusive appearances from UK garage stars So Solid members Lisa Maffia and MC Romeo, scene pioneer MC DT and the British duos Oxide & Neutrino, DJ Luck & MC Neat and Sweet Female Attitude.

Salt N Pepa, speaking about the tour, said: “It’s been over 30 years since we first got together, and we’re still out here. We can’t put into words how much we’re looking forward to coming over to the UK to perform on this tour.

“The bill is incredible, and we’re so excited to get up on stage and play some songs for y’all”.

Fatman Scoop said: “This tour is gonna be DOPE. I’ve always felt welcome in the UK, and I’m honoured to be hosting such a huge bill.

“This is gonna be legendary, everyone involved with this tour is gonna kill it every single night”.

Shaggy said: “I’m really looking forward to this tour and performing again in the UK. It’s a fun bill and I’m excited to share the stage with these great artists”.

For more information and tickets head to www.motorpointarenacardiff.co.uk