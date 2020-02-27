GWENT Police are appealing for information to find 22-year-old Sheldon Lewis from Newport.

A warrant has been issued after he failed to appear at Cardiff Crown Court on January 29 after being charged with breaching a court order.

Mr Lewis is described as white, of a slim build, with short dark hair.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Gwent Police on 101, quoting reference number 2000070638.

You can also direct message Gwent Police on Facebook or Twitter or, alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.