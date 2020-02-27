A QUAD bike was stolen from a Monmouthshire farm last night - Gwent Police are appealing for information.

Sometime during the night - between Wednesday, February 26 into Thursday, February 27, unknown persons have entered outbuildings on a farm at Church Lane in Mathern, near Chepstow, and taken a Taiwan golden bee, 502cc petrol quad bike.

READ MORE:

The vehicle is red and has a tipper platform on the rear.

If anyone has any information or CCTV regarding this incident, please ring Gwent Police on 101 or email contact@gwent.pnn.police.uk quoting incident 060 27/02/20 – Niche 2*71267.